Europe urged to install 3 million public charging piles by 2030

Evan Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

As governments in many European countries have set deadlines for banning sales of new fuel cars and the EU will tighten carbon emission standards, European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) has recommended the number of public power charging piles around Europe be increased to one million in 2025 and three million in 2030 to meet growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

According to European Alternative Fuels Observatory (EAFO), there were 3.117 million EVs and PHEVs and 286,000 public power charging piles in Europe in 2020, increasing 74.4% and 35.5% respectively on year.

New EVs and PHEVs took up 10.5% of new cars sold in Europe in 2020, and EAFO forecast that the ratio will rise to 20% in 2025 and 30% in 2030.

Public power charging piles were relatively concentrated in the Netherlands, France, Germany, UK, Norway and Italy, with the Netherlands having the highest density of 160.5 charging piles per 100 square kilometers as well as 4.4 EVs and PHEVs per charging pile.

Many European countries have offered subsidization for installation of public power charging piles. France and the Netherlands allow EV or PHEV owners to apply for installing public power charging piles near their residences.