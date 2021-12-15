AcBel enhances green energy, EV power charging business

Power supply maker AcBel Polytech has strengthened business operation in green energy and power charging systems used in electric vehicles (EVs) due to much larger growth potential than general power supplies, according to the company.

AcBel's green energy business consists of investment in setting up PV power-generating facilities, establishment of a green energy trading platform, production of smart power meters and cooperation with state-run Taiwan Power Company to set up smart power grids, the company said during a December 14 investors conference.

AcBel has invested in PV power stations and rooftop systems with total installation capacity of 150MWp, 92MWp of which has come into operation to bring annual revenues of over NT$500 million (US$17.9 million) from selling electricity, the company noted, adding it has set a mid- and long-term goal of increasing the total installation capacity to 500MWp.

In line with net zero carbon emission and carbon neutrality policies, AcBel said it will set up a green energy trading platform for selling PV-generated electricity and it is in talks with industrial users of power, with supply of such green energy expected to begin in 2022.

AcBel is in process of certification for power supplies used in two-wheel EVs and will start shipments in 2022. The company has begun small-volume shipments for EV-use power charging systems and expects shipments to significantly increase in 2022. Besides, AcBel is developing power charging systems for use in outdoor EV-use AC-DC/DC-DC power charging piles, and will cooperate with affiliated companies to tap the US and Europe markets.

AcBel has become a main supplier of power supplies for international vendors of servers, IT storage devices and networking/communication devices, with the corresponding shipments so far in 2021 short of original expectation due to shortage of components and materials.

AcBel expects shipments for power supplies for handsets and notebooks to reach respective 2021 targets and those for low-Earth-orbit satellites to fall short of the 2021 target. The company has obtained certification for power supplies used in fitness equipment.

AcBel posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.823 billion, gross margin of 17.84%, operating profit of NT$220 million and net profit of NT$247 million for third-quarter 2021, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$15.604 billion, gross margin of 16.70%, operating profit of NT$280 million and net profit of NT$507 million for January-September.

AcBel has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.179billion for November, increasing 1.42% sequentially and 18.39% year-on-year.