IT + CE
Sinbon expects 2021 revenues to grow over 10% on year
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Electronic connector and cable assembly maker Sinbon Electronics has obtained orders for some product lines with shipments scheduled until mid-2021 and it expects 2021 consolidated revenues to increase over 10% on year, according to company chairman Joseph Wang.

Sinbon recorded consolidated revenues of NT$19.883 billion (US$689 million) for January-November 2020, growing 17.96% on year. In terms of applications, medical/healthcare accounted for 10% of the sum; automotive and aviation components/parts, 8%; communication/networking, 26%; green energy, 30%; and industrial equipment, 26%. China accounted for 54% of the revenues; the US, 14%; Europe, 6%; Taiwan, 5%; and Japan, 2%.

Besides a factory in Taiwan and three in China, Sinbon has set up another in Ohio, the US and one in Hungary, Wang said.

Sinbon has developed devices for various uses, including VCUs (vehicle control units) for electric bicycles, sensors for medical patient monitors, PV power-generating facilities, automotive LiDARs, logistics robots, goods-delivering drones and underground power grid monitoring systems, company president Jim Liang indicated.

Sinbon Electronics chairman Joseph Wang

Sinbon Electronics chairman Joseph Wang
Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, December 2020

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Taiwan server-related product revenues to grow 11% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Chinese makers keep expanding AMOLED panel capacity, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan panel makers pushing into medical industry, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.