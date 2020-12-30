Sinbon expects 2021 revenues to grow over 10% on year

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Electronic connector and cable assembly maker Sinbon Electronics has obtained orders for some product lines with shipments scheduled until mid-2021 and it expects 2021 consolidated revenues to increase over 10% on year, according to company chairman Joseph Wang.

Sinbon recorded consolidated revenues of NT$19.883 billion (US$689 million) for January-November 2020, growing 17.96% on year. In terms of applications, medical/healthcare accounted for 10% of the sum; automotive and aviation components/parts, 8%; communication/networking, 26%; green energy, 30%; and industrial equipment, 26%. China accounted for 54% of the revenues; the US, 14%; Europe, 6%; Taiwan, 5%; and Japan, 2%.

Besides a factory in Taiwan and three in China, Sinbon has set up another in Ohio, the US and one in Hungary, Wang said.

Sinbon has developed devices for various uses, including VCUs (vehicle control units) for electric bicycles, sensors for medical patient monitors, PV power-generating facilities, automotive LiDARs, logistics robots, goods-delivering drones and underground power grid monitoring systems, company president Jim Liang indicated.

Sinbon Electronics chairman Joseph Wang

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, December 2020