Lite-On Tech sees record operating profit in 3Q20

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported record high operating profit of NT$3.987 billion (US$137 million) for third-quarter 2020.

Of third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues, 76.19% came from IT product lines including power supplies for servers, PCs and mobile devices; 20.02% from optoelectronics product lines including automotive CCMs (compact camera modules), LED and lighting products; and 3.79% from others, Lite-On indicated.

Gross margin, operating profit margin and net profit for January-September 2020 all hit records, Lite-On noted.

For fourth-quarter 2020, power supplies for notebooks and optoelectronics product lines will see growing demand, and overall gross margin and operating profit margin will increase on year, said company president Anson Chiu.

Lite-On expects devices for data centers, 5G infrastructure and automotive electronics to be major sources of business growth in 2021, Chiu noted.

For devices used in data centers, Lite-On has obtained large orders with shipments scheduled for 2021, Chiu indicated.

For automotive electronic components and devices, Lite-On has received orders for power chargers used in electric vehicles (EVs), exterior lighting modules and camera modules, and has worked with US and European startup businesses to develop EV-use power supplies and motors, Chiu said.

In view of fast growing deployment of 5G base stations, Lite-On is developing modules or systems for small-size 5G base stations by integrating in-house-produced components and devices with chips and software supplied by partnering IC design houses and software developers, Chiu indicated.

With main production bases in China, Lite-On has raised the proportion of production capacity outside China from 10% at the beginning of 2020 to 15% currently, and expects the proportion to hike to over 20% in 2-3 years.

Lite-On Technology: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$b) 3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2020 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 41.326 (1.12%) (14.19%) 115.698 (13.53%) Gross margin 19.98% (0.43pp) 2.80pp 17.87% 2.78pp Operating profit 3.987 9.35% 22.79% 8.386 23.78% Net profit 2.991 (13.18%) (3.80%) 8.008 14.93% Net EPS (NT$) 1.29 3.45

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

Lite-On Technology president Anson Chiu

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2020