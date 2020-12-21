Bits + chips
Thinking to ramp up protective components shipments in 2021
Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Thinking Electronic Industrial, dedicated to production of protective components mainly NTC (negative temperature co-efficient) and PTC thermistors and temperature sensors, expects its shipments for automotive applications to ramp up significantly in 2021 along with the recovery of global car sales.

Company president Jeff Ho said Thinking will deepen its deployments in the EV sector in the next 10 years and has indirectly cut into the supply chains of both traditional automakers and EV startups in the US, Europe and China through suppliers of automotive components and modules.

Ho said Thinking's NTC and PTC thermistors and temperature sensors have been widely applied to LED auto lights, vehicle control units, power transmission systems, in-car entertainment systems, charging piles, battery packs, in-vehicle chargers, and automotive motors.

Ho noted that Thinking has seen clear order visibility through first-quarter 2021, with production schedules for some products of popular specs already arranged for 6-7 months ahead.

To meet the demand, the company has readied plans to set up new production lines for automotive offerings, and expects related shipments to sustain notable growth in the next three years.

The company has reported November revenues rose 8.15% on year to NT$564 million (US$20.03 million), and its third-quarter gross margin surged to 48.2% from 42.8% registered a year earlier as a result of remarkable improvement in product mix. Its January-November revenues edged up 0.3% on year to NT$5.319 billion.

