Getac sees August revenues increase 17% on year

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Ruggedized PC vendor Getac has announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.4 billion (US$77.28 million) for August, up 17.08% on year with combined consolidated revenues from January to August rising 13.72% on year to reach NT$15.85 billion.

With second-half 2018 being the traditional peak season for the ruggedized PC industry, Getac is expected to have a good chance to see a double-digit on-year growth for its 2018 revenues.

Getac chairman James Hwang is optimistic about the company's second-half 2018 operation with ruggedized PCs and automotive components being the key growth drivers. Since car vendors are planning to release more gas-electric hybrid and electric cars, demand for its automotive components is expected to remain stable.

Getac is also expanding its plants in Vietnam and China and has accelerated its expansion for its Vietnam plant in order to meet clients' demand.

Getac had consolidated revenues of NT$11.4 billion in the first half of 2018, up 11.45% on year with net profits rising 10.98% on year to reach NT$910 million and EPS at NT$1.58, but the company's operating profits went down 12.75% on year to come to only NT$1.01 billion.

Commenting on its weakening operating profits in the first half, Getac noted that it was primarily affected by its notebook and game console product lines. Getac will put stricter control on the related costs.

The company will also be aggressively expanding its automotive component business and will implement more new manufacturing processes or adopt new materials including dual-color injection, insert moding and carbon-fiber technologies to improve its gross margin.

As for some market watchers' concern that Getac's military ruggedized device business may be undermined by the US-China trade tensions, the company noted that the conflict has had almost no impact on its orders as Getac has 2-3 assembly partners in North America. The company's automotive component manufacturing plants in China are primarily supplying to local clients, while orders from non-China clients are handled by its plants in Vietnam and shipped to their ODM partners instead of the clients directly.

Currently the expansion at Getac's Kunshan plants in China has been delayed due to the local government's environmental evaluation. Getac said it has accelerated the expansion of its Vietnam plants.

