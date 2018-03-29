Getac posts EPS of NT$3.38 for 2017

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based ruggedized PC device maker Getac has reported net profits fell 8.2% on year to NT$1.91 billion (US$65.5 million) in 2017, with EPS coming to NT$3.38. However, the company's consolidated revenues for the year grew 8.77% on year to reach NT$22.2 billion, while operating profits also went up 14.02% on year to arrive at NT$513 million.

Getac pointed out that the net profit dropped compared to the level of 2016, during which earnings received an extra boost from subsidiary Waffer selling its shareholding in its Shanghai plants. Getac's net profit would have grown 18.27% on year in 2017 if the 2016 Waffer transaction had not been considered.

Getac also plans to issue dividends of NT$2.50 per share in cash and the proposal will be voted in a shareholders conference on June 22.