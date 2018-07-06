Getac June revenues rise 14% on month

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Getac has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.07 billion for June, rising 6.39% on month and 14.21% on year with consolidated revenues for the first half also increasing 11.44% on year to come to NT$11.4 billion.

With the ruggedized industrial PC (IPC) market to enter peak season, Getac's profits in the second half are expected to increase from the first.

Currently, Getac has around nearly 20% of share in the ruggedized PC market and has been aggressively strengthening its software-hardware integration and product lineup for enterprise clients.

Getac has also recently launched its new Getac B300 ruggedized notebook with new features.