KYEC June revenues hit 9-month high

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

IC testing service provider King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) saw its June revenues hit a nine-month high of NT$1.72 billion (US$56.2 million).

KYEC's revenues for June 2018 represented increases of 4.5% on year and 0.2% sequentially. Revenues totaled NT$5.04 billion for the second quarter, rising about 10% on quarter.

KYEC's cumulative 2018 revenues through June slipped 0.9% from a year earlier to NT$9.62 billion.

Market watchers expect KYEC to see its revenues peak for 2018 in the third quarter. Continued growth in chip demand for automotive electronics and IoT applications, as well as stable growth in demand for high-performance computing (HPC), will be driving the testing house's revenue growth in the third quarter, according to the watchers.

In addition, KYEC will invest about CNY150 million (US$22.6 million) in expanding its China plant expansion this year, the watchers said. Meanwhile in Taiwan, KYEC will invest a total of NT$5.5 billion in expanding production capacity.

KYEC disclosed previously the company is constructing a second factory at its production complex in Suzhou, China, with the construction scheduled for completion between March and April 2019. The new facility is ready for volume production in the third quarter of 2019 to satisfy growing needs of KYEC's China-based clients.