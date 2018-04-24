IC tester KYEC expanding capacity to meet robust demand

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's IC testing specialist King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) expects robust demand for test services from the segments of automotive CMOS image sensors (CIS), IoT devices and high performance computing (HPC) chips to drive its revenue growth in 2018, and the company is carrying out capacity expansion in both Taiwan and China to meet the demand, according to company chairman CK Lee.

Lee said that KYEC's testing equipment utilization rate is expected to soar from slightly over 60% in the first quarter to 70-75% in the second quarter and pick up further in the following two quarters. From the beginning of April, he added, the company is ramping up wafer probing and final test of MEMS, CIS, GPU, modem and smartphone processor chips from clients in the US, Japan and China.

Lee stressed KYEC is deepening its deployments in testing automotive CIS chips in line with the growing market demand for car-use lenses, automotive safety system and other automotive electronic devices needed in electric and autonomous vehicles.

He revealed that KYEC will invest NT$5.5 billion (US$185.75 million) in 2018 in capacity expansion in Taiwan by building a third fab in its Tongluo plant complex in central Taiwan. Construction of the new plant will be completed for official run in the first quarter of 2020, with 800-1,000 new equipment sets to be installed for testing midrange to low-end logic and mixed signal ICs, CIS devices, MEMS devices, and LCD driver ICs.

Meanwhile, KYEC will also funnel CNY150 million (US$23.77 million) into building a second plant at its Suzhou production complex in China. Construction already kicked off in March and is scheduled for completion in April 2019 to support volume production in the fourth quarter that year. The Suzhou plants will be mainly dedicated to providing IC test services for China semiconductor firms, according to Lee.

KYEC chairman CK Lee

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2018