Brand value to determine winners in gaming market, says Team president

Siu Han, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

The rampant development of the global gaming industry has significantly driven the shipment growth and spec upgrades of gaming devices, but it is brand value that will determine who will be the final winners in the maturing market, CW Chen, president of Taiwan-based memory maker Team Group, has said in a recent interview with Digitimes.

Chen cited Newzoo statistics as indicating that the annual global gaming market revenues are estimated to reach US$137.9 billion in 2018, and will experience a CAGR of 10.3% in the next few years to hit US$180.1 billion by the end of 2021.

A further breakdown showed that gaming PCs will account for 24% or US$33 billion in revenues for 2018, with a CAGR of only 3.1%, lower than the industry average. Nevertheless, gaming PCs have posted the highest unit cost among consumer hardware products in the industry.

In terms of markets, China has shown the strongest consumer spending power among global gaming markets thanks to rapid economic development in the country significantly strengthening the spending capability of young consumers there. The pan-Asia Pacific region including China contributes over 50% of global gaming revenues, followed by the US, with Japan, Germany, the UK, and South Korea also being important markets.

Hottest gaming content

When it comes to gaming content, Chen said, the hottest one recently is the PlayUnknown's Battlegrounds, an online multiplayer battle royale game developed by PUBG Corp, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole. The game pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for the last survivor.

This game requires large DRAM capacity of up to 32Gb to support immediate algorithms of massive data as well as high screen resolution and computer performance needed to present visual motion scenes, compared to mainstream memory storage spec of 16Gb. Besides upgrades in memory capacity and performance, ever-higher memory speed is also required for gaming devices, now moving toward DDR43600 MHz and DDR4 4000RHz, according to Chen.

Chen said that gamers have three major concerns for the devices they use: performance, reliability and design. Of them, design is the most important element for gamers, as design can represent the visual performance and brand value of a gaming device. In particular, webcasters and youtubers can effectively leverage fashion designs to generate peer effects among gamers, inspiring them to adopt the same designs. Accordingly, Chen said, his firm's T-Force series memory modular products have highlighted personalized designs such as tattoo patterns.

Gamers usually show different preferences in different regional markets. Those in China, for instance, prefer designs offering special light effect, and gamers in the US and Europe like designs with good heat dissipation effect, while Russia players are more interested in designs with golden, splendid looks. With this, different products should be rolled out to meet diverse market requirements, Chen indicated.

T-Force memory series

Chen said his firm's T-Force memory products are available in a spate of versions to support five major languages, namely traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, English, Japanese and Russia, with the English version dedicated to the US and Europe markets. He disclosed that his company's products have been verified and endorsed by globally renowned power users to attract more patronage from consumers.

As most Internet cafes in China get sponsorships from major motherboard makers such as Asustek Computer, Micro-Star International (MSI), and ASRock, Chen revealed his company has maintained close cooperation with these makers over the past 10-odd years by supporting their release of co-brand or limited edition devices first starting with memory products and then gradually extending to other peripheral product lines including SSD, high-precision mouse pads and heat dissipation fans.

The global gaming fever will last into the next 2-3 years, and the market demand will continue to grow, yet with the growth pace likely to be slower than the past 1-2 years, Chen said.

With the gaming market gradually getting mature, competitions among suppliers of memory modules will become increasingly fierce, and how to work out designs catering to the specific gaming population and boost brand recognition among gamers will be crucial for surviving the competitions, Chen concluded.

CW Chen, president of Team Group

Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, July 2018