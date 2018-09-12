Memory module firm Team Group applies for TWSE listing

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based memory module maker Team Group has applied to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

Team Group disclosed its cumulative 2018 revenues through August increased nearly 9% from a year earlier to NT$4.65 billion (US$150.9 million).

Team Group indicated August shipments of its strategic products including gaming memory modules and industrial control devices exceeded those for all of the second quarter. Strategic product sales accounted for more than 20% of the company's total revenues in August.

Team Group has been expanding its offerings for gaming, industrial and embedded applications to mitigate the impact of memory chip price volatility, company chairman Danny Hsia was quoted in previous reports.

Team Group reported consolidated revenues for 2017 surged over 80% on year to NT$6.82 billion, when net profits hit a record high of NT$242 million. EPS for the year came to NT$4.79.

Team Group expects to enjoy another year of revenue and profit increases in 2018, according to Hsia.