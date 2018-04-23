Sinbon revenues up, but net profit down in 1Q18

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IPC solution provider Sinbon Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.79 billion (US$127.65 million) for the first quarter of 2018, growing 8.47% on year with gross margin reaching 25.12%, up 0.32pp on year. Net profit came to NT$277 million, down 1.91% on year with EPS reaching NT$1.23.

The company noted that net profit was eroded by increased operation expenses, currency exchange losses and the fact that Taiwan's business tax has been raised from 17% to 20%.

For the increased operation expenses, because Sinbon raised its shareholding in a factory in Europe from 40% originally to 51% in the second half of 2017 as a part of its business plan for the region, the company is currently seeing around NT$35 million of operation expenses a quarter.

Since the factory is currently still at a very early stage of product development and the process may take more than one year before starting to see stable orders, Sinbon believes the site may start contribution incomes starting 2019.

Automated production lines and smart systems are the new trends of the IPC market and Sinbon is currently a major supplier of signal transmission and cable modules for automated transportation robot for warehouse and has been cooperating with first-tier robot developers to supply products for automation equipment, robotic arms, special-purpose robots and engineering equipment.

Sinbon also has a partnership with a foreign LiDAR module firm for autonomous driving applications and will supply cables for LiDAR modules.

Beginning the second half of 2018, Sinbon will establish two plants in China with one in Jiangsu province and one in Anhui province to expand its capacity in order to satisfy clients' upcoming demand. The new capacity is expected to become available in 2019-2020.

Sinbon's new plants in central Taiwan will finish construction in May 2018 and the facility will be used to assemble high-precision equipment, aerospace products and wind power systems.