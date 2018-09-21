Sinbon opens new plant in Hungary

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IPC component and solution provider Sinbon Electronics has unveiled its new plant in Tatabanya, Hungary that will be used primarily for the development and manufacturing of components such as connectors and cables, for new-energy vehicles and smart IoT automobiles.

The new plant will also serve as an office to expand into the Europe market to provide better services to the company's clients in the region.

Sinbon started investing in Hungary in 2015 and has plans to spend EUR5 million (US$5.93 million) establishing production lines and to hire 350 local workers for the first-stage development from 2016 to 2019. For the second phase, the company is planning to invest another EUR8 million to begin developing applications for Industry 4.0, renewable energy, IoT and medical care.

Photo: Company