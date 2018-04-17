Innotron Memory gearing up for DDR4 chip production, says CEO

Cindy Yu, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

China-based Innotron Memory, previously known as Hefei ChangXin or Hefei RuiLi, is gearing up for volume production of 8Gb DDR4 chips in 2019.

Innotron CEO David NK Wang disclosed recently the company will start trial production of 8Gb DDR4 chips at the end of 2018. Innotron expects to enter volume production of the memory with monthly capacity reaching 20,000 wafers in 2019.

Innotron completed construction of the phase-one facility of its 12-inch wafer fab in January 2018, and has started equipment move-in, said Wang. The facility will kick off production for 8Gb DDR4 engineering samples around the end of this year, Wang indicated.

Construction of the fab's phase-two facility will begin in 2020, Wang said. Innotron also expects to complete its 17nm process technology R&D in 2021, Wang noted.

Innotron will position itself as a DRAM IDM looking to assist in the development of China's local chipmaking equipment and materials sectors, according to Wang.

Wang was CEO of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) from 2011 to 2013, and also CEO of Huahong and chairman of Huahong NEC between September 2005 and June 2007. Prior to joining the Huahong Group, Wang was the executive VP of Applied Materials and president of Applied Materials Asia.