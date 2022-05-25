中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, May 26, 2022
    01:47
    light rain with thunder
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Artilux intros GeSi sensor solution for TWS devices
    3h 30min ago
    IDMs, IC design gearing up for AIoT market growth
    3h 49min ago
    Smartphone sales in Taiwan remain weak
    4h 43min ago
    BOE unlikely to be excluded from Apple OLED panels supply chain
    5h 1min ago
    China MEMS sensor companies eyeing bigger global presence
    5h 53min ago
    Micron to start installing EUV fab tools at Taiwan plant in end-2022
    6h 5min ago
    Taiwan pure-play foundries on track to post record revenues in 2022
    6h 8min ago
    Acer warns of worsening inflation in 2H22
    6h 9min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    2022 ASC 100: Taiwan notebook ODMs to continue riding high

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Taiwan-based top-four notebook ODMs - Compal Electronics, Quanta Computer, Wistron and Inventec - all are on the Asia Supply Chain (ASC) top 100 list, with Compal ranked ahead of the other three peers.

    Compal president Martin Wong emphasizes that Compal's greatest strengths are its execution capability and teamwork spirit, which is in general something that has been sustaining the longstanding and successful development of Taiwan's notebook ODM industry.

    Based on that, the four ODMs are confident that they can continue to ride high even during the turbulent era ahead.

    Compal saw its 2021 revenues soar 17.8% on-year to a record of NT$1.23 trillion (US$41.82 billion), with related PC shipments hitting 57.5 million units, up 20% from a year earlier.

    Compal is ahead other notebook ODMs in DIGITIMES' 2022 ASC 100 rankings. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Compal is ahead other notebook ODMs in DIGITIMES' 2022 ASC 100 rankings.
    Photo: DIGITIMES

    In 2022, Compal is confident about its business prospects, despite facing a slew of industry uncertainties such as uneven supplies of related parts and components, the war in Ukraine and lockdown measures in China.

    While moving forward to sustain long-term business growth based on its core management concepts that focus on innovation, harmony, and transcending, Compal has also invested boldly to advance its manufacturing technology for sustainable development.

    Compal will also strive to gear up shipments of its new portfolios for automotive, 5G and server applications, despite some challenges looming ahead, such as labor and material shortages, war, inflation, and a resurgence of the pandemic, Wong said.

    Quanta also achieved a milestone in 2021, with its revenues hitting a new high of NT$1.12 trillion, increasing 3.53% from a year earlier. It also saw its notebook shipments expand 25.9% on-year to 75.3 million units in 2021.

    But Quanta faces a more significant challenge in 2022. The shipment momentum of Chromebooks, one of Quanta's major export items, has weakened since the second half of 2021, and yet there is no sign of a pick-up in the near term.

    Secondly, the lockdown measures initiated in Shanghai to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant has persisted from April to May. Although the restrictive measures have been gradually removed, Quanta's plant in Songjiang, Shanghai, still suffers from low utilization rates.

    Quanta expects its notebook shipments to suffer a sequential 20% decline in the second quarter of 2022, the most conservative estimation from the top-four ODMs, highlighting the impacts of the lockdown measures in Shanghai.

    Quanta vice chairman CC Liang has pointed out that the restrictive measures in Shanghai have also affected the supply chains in Kunshan, undermining the supplies of semiconductors, chassis, and other plastics parts and making operation resumption difficult there. He added that factories affected by the disruption could only initially resume up to 30-50% of their capacities.

    The lockdowns will affect revenues and push up the production cost of ODMs, including labor and logistics costs, Liang commented. Quanta has prioritized to resume to operations in Shanghai and is not sure whether it could pass the increased cost on to its clients.

    However, company chairman Barry Lam remains confident about Quanta's future development, saying that a series of operation optimization programs initiated in recent years has helped it improve product mix, supply chain management, and production cost.

    Looking forward to the next 10 years, Lam believes that an in-depth integration of computing and connectivity technologies will usher in a golden era of innovative applications. Quanta is ready to face the new opportunity and challenges that the so-called metaverse computing era will bring.

    Wistron garnered revenues of NT$861.15 billion in 2021, up 1.91% from a year earlier, driven by increased shipments of notebooks, monitors, smart devices, and other business-use products.

    Compared with Quanta and Compal, whose operations were severely affected by the city-lockdown measures in eastern China in April, Wistron's operations in China were less impacted as its main production sites for notebooks and servers are situated in Chongqing and Guangdong.

    Wistron has said that it will focus on optimizing its global deployment, developing new technologies and products, and venturing into new businesses to improve its competitiveness.

    It will also deepen its digital transformation processes and improve its ESG visibility while upholding a vision for innovation and sustainability as it moves into a new decade.

    About ASC 100:

    Asia Supply Chain 100 (ASC100) 2022 ranks the top 100 Asian tech companies, focusing on electronics, information & communication technology, machinery, and automobile industries, by their revenue in 2021. The top 100 companies were able to manage uncertainties and succeed. Based on the rankings, DIGITIMES Asia also summed up the findings and insights in a series of articles.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    2022 ASC 100 China China lockdown Compal Inventec notebook Notebook ODM Quanta Taiwan Wistron
    Companies
    Compal Electronics Inventec Wistron
    Related stories
    Jan 26
    Market Cap 100: China 5-Year Plan beneficiaries see value surge in 2021
    Oct 14
    ASC 100: Thailand's CTW produces cables and OEM products
    Oct 14
    ASC 100: Thailand's Fine Metal sees 2Q21 revenue soar 127%
    Sep 22
    ASC 100: Thailand's Kulthorn Kirby
    Sep 14
    ASC 100: SAT supplies car parts for OEMs and REMs
    Sep 13
    ASC 100: Forth provides flexible solutions to clients
    Aug 27
    ASC 100: Mitsubishi-KYE seeks sustainable growth around the world
    Aug 25
    ASC 100: SNC Former makes air-conditioners for popular brands in Thailand
    Aug 23
    ASC 100: Thailand's KCE Electronics sees surging demand for car PCB
    Aug 12
    ASC 100: Muramoto Electron makes electronics component and car parts
    Related topics
    Taiwan notebook ODMs
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    Go Further with UMC
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 24, 11:12
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Wednesday 18 May 2022
    Advanced vision AI eliminates potential risks in cleanroom environments for semiconductor and panel manufacturers
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    May 25, 09:04
    NXP soon to roll out new-gen 5nm automotive processor
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    Safe autonomous transportation with edge AI: Q&A with Invision AI CEO and founder Karim Ali
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    IC packaging materials lifted by car, industrial needs
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    Thailand incentivizes ICT and auto suppliers