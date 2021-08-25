中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 26, 2021
    03:58
    mostly cloudy
    27°C
    Home Tech IT + CE
    ASC 100: SNC Former makes air-conditioners for popular brands in Thailand
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    SNC Former was established in 1994 in Thailand and registered with THB1 million (US$30,356) in capital. The air-conditioner, home appliance and car component manufacturer sells to brand-name vendors. Its manufacturing facilities in the Samut Prakan and Rayong provinces in central Thailand allows the company to transport its products to clients fast and easy.

    SNC started its OEM business from producing and assembling its specialty product - air-conditioners in 2007. The company's air-conditioner components including copper tube, aluminum tube, plastics, steels, and heat exchangers are all used in its air-conditioners, taking off some risks of operating merely the component-manufacturing business.

    Now SNC produces TV, refrigeratosr and other home appliances and is preparing to make washing machines.

    SNC's current production capacity allows it to produce one million air-conditioners and 300,000 TV, fridges, and tool cabinets every year, but the company is going to raise capacity to two million air-conditioners and 300,000 washing machines.

    SNC's clients are popular brands including carmakers Siam Valeo, Nippon Denso, Halla Climate, Showa and Calsonic; air-conditioner makers Fujitsu, Toyo Radiator, York, Daikin and MCP; and compressor makers Siam Compressor, Matsushita Singapore, Daikin Compressor, Copeland, and Kulthom Kirby.

    SNC Former: Financial results, 2Q20-1Q21 (US$m)

    1Q21

    4Q20

    3Q20

    2Q20

    Revenue

    108

    53

    60

    85

    Gross Profit

    10

    5

    6

    6

    Operating profit

    5

    3

    4

    3

    Net profit after tax

    4

    4

    3

    2

    Source: Reuters, compiled by DIGITIMES, July 2021

