    ASC 100: SAT supplies car parts for OEMs and REMs
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Somboon Advance Technology (SAT) was founded in 1995 by the Kitaphanichs and the shareholders of Bangkok Spring Industrial, and went public in 2005 in Thailand. The Kitaphanichs were the founders of the pioneer automotive spring maker Somboon Spring Limited Partnership.

    Today, SAT manufactures and distributes car parts and components for passenger cars, pickup trucks, trucks, and agricultural machinery, including camshaft, exhaust manifold, brake disc, coil spring, flywheel and others.

    Its long-term main clients are OEMs and REMs. The company owns many subsidiaries including Somboon Malleable Iron Industrial, Bangkok Spring Industrial, International Casting Products, SBG International Japan, and Somboon Forging Technology.

    Somboon Advance Technology: Financial results, 3Q20-2Q21 (US$m)

    2Q21

    1Q21

    4Q20

    3Q20

    Revenue

    63

    68

    54

    47

    Gross profit

    12

    14

    11

    7

    Operating profit

    7

    9

    7

    4

    After-tax net profit

    7

    10

    8

    3

    Source: Reuters, compiled by DIGITIMES, August 2021

    Categories
    EV Green energy
    Tags
    ASC 100 Thailand
