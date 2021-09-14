ASC 100: SAT supplies car parts for OEMs and REMs

Somboon Advance Technology (SAT) was founded in 1995 by the Kitaphanichs and the shareholders of Bangkok Spring Industrial, and went public in 2005 in Thailand. The Kitaphanichs were the founders of the pioneer automotive spring maker Somboon Spring Limited Partnership.

Today, SAT manufactures and distributes car parts and components for passenger cars, pickup trucks, trucks, and agricultural machinery, including camshaft, exhaust manifold, brake disc, coil spring, flywheel and others.

Its long-term main clients are OEMs and REMs. The company owns many subsidiaries including Somboon Malleable Iron Industrial, Bangkok Spring Industrial, International Casting Products, SBG International Japan, and Somboon Forging Technology.

Somboon Advance Technology: Financial results, 3Q20-2Q21 (US$m) 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 Revenue 63 68 54 47 Gross profit 12 14 11 7 Operating profit 7 9 7 4 After-tax net profit 7 10 8 3

Source: Reuters, compiled by DIGITIMES, August 2021