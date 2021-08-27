中文網
    Taipei
    ASC 100: Mitsubishi-KYE seeks sustainable growth around the world
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES

    Kang Yong Electric (KYE) was established by Sitthiphol Phodhivorakhun and Japan-based Mitsubishi Electric in 1964 in Thailand. It manufactures refrigerators, fans, washing machines, ventilation fans, electric pots, and water pumps for Mitsubishi.

    Going public in 1993 in Thailand, KYE reduced its registered capital from THB220 million (US$6.6 million) to THB198 million in September 2019.

    Mitsubishi Electric is the major shareholder with a 45.72% share, the second is the Phodhivorakhun family enterprise with 25.87%, and others with a total of 28.41%.

    Mitsubishi Electric Kang Yong Watana is the exclusive distributor of KYE's products in Thailand. KYE exports to Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Its aftersales services include technical support, technology training, product installation, and purchase of component.

