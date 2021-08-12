ASC 100: Muramoto Electron makes electronics component and car parts

Muramoto Electron (Thailand), or METCO, is a subsidiary established in 1987 in Bangkok, Thailand by Muramoto Industry. METCO manufactures semiconductors, car parts, car stereo components, central control parts, camera parts, printer parts, and other electronics components.

The company produces metal and plastic components for audio and video equipment in cars and cameras, keyless entry receiver, and office automation in Thailand, Japan, the US and other countries.

METCO's photonics products include LCD units, lens, and back cover units for cameras, and electronic components for printers. Its subsidiary Sima Technology produces car audio player, thermal fuse, precision pressed parts, and others.

Muramoto Electron revenues, 2Q20-1Q21 (US$m) 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 Revenue 134 140 102 82 Gross profit 11 13 7 3 Operating profit 5 7 3 (0.4) Net profit after tax 4 7 3 (0.5)

Source: Reuters, Compiled by Digitimes, August 2021