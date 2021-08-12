中文網
    ASC 100: Muramoto Electron makes electronics component and car parts
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Muramoto Electron (Thailand), or METCO, is a subsidiary established in 1987 in Bangkok, Thailand by Muramoto Industry. METCO manufactures semiconductors, car parts, car stereo components, central control parts, camera parts, printer parts, and other electronics components.

    The company produces metal and plastic components for audio and video equipment in cars and cameras, keyless entry receiver, and office automation in Thailand, Japan, the US and other countries.

    METCO's photonics products include LCD units, lens, and back cover units for cameras, and electronic components for printers. Its subsidiary Sima Technology produces car audio player, thermal fuse, precision pressed parts, and others.

    Muramoto Electron revenues, 2Q20-1Q21 (US$m)

    1Q21

    4Q20

    3Q20

    2Q20

    Revenue

    134

    140

    102

    82

    Gross profit

    11

    13

    7

    3

    Operating profit

    5

    7

    3

    (0.4)

    Net profit after tax

    4

    7

    3

    (0.5)

    Source: Reuters, Compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

    Categories
    Display components Display panel Display system Displays EV Green energy IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    ASC 100 component electronics Thailand
