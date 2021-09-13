中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Sep 14, 2021
    11:26
    mostly cloudy
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Ledtech sees rebound in demand for LED low-temperature lighting
    1h 31min ago
    Taiwan science parks record over NT$1,712 billion in 1H21 revenue, says MOST
    1h 35min ago
    ASC 100: SAT supplies car parts for OEMs and REMs
    1h 59min ago
    SMIC to build additional, considerable 28nm and above process capacity
    2h 8min ago
    Taiwan makers increasingly immune to sharp TV panel price falls, says AUO chair
    2h 14min ago
    Server ODMs expect strong 2022
    2h 25min ago
    OSATs to see backend 5G AP shipments for Android handsets fall in 4Q21
    2h 28min ago
    DDI backend houses to remain focused on high-end testing capacity expansion
    Sep 13, 22:45
    Distributors enjoy strong demand for wirebonding packaging
    Sep 13, 21:16
    Industrial memory demand slowing down
    Sep 13, 21:13
    US chip vendors increasingly shift orders from China foundries
    Sep 13, 21:11
    US notebook vendors stepping up pace of chip orders
    Sep 13, 20:50
    Notebook PCB firms still see challenges ahead despite strong shipments
    Sep 13, 20:47
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    ASC 100: Forth provides flexible solutions to clients
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Forth Corporation, formerly known as Genius Communication System, was established in 1989 and headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand with an initial registered capital of THB1 million (US$30,300).

    Forth manufactures PABX systems, PCB, electric devices, telecom devices, electricity meters, GPS systems, LED lighting and others. In 2006, the company officially registered under the name Forth.

    Forth's main clients are telecom companies and electronics companies from Thailand and around the world. Forth integrates EMS services and semiconductor distribution so that clients can have flexible solutions.

    Forth's electronics department is responsible for designing, processing, and selling materials and components for PCB. Having been a EMS provider for over two decades, Forth has set up online retail stores.

    Forth provides quality PCB assembly services, software configuration, new product introduction, product testing and other services.

    Forth: Financial results, 3Q20-2Q21 (US$m)

    2Q21

    1Q21

    4Q20

    3Q20

    Revenue

    60

    57

    61

    53

    Gross margin

    15

    14

    15

    12

    Operating profit

    9

    9

    9

    7

    Net profit after tax

    8

    7

    7

    6

    Sources: Reuters, compiled by DIGITIMES, August 2021

    Categories
    Bits + chips ICT manufacturing IT + CE Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    ASC 100 Thailand
    Related stories
    Aug 27
    ASC 100: Mitsubishi-KYE seeks sustainable growth around the world
    Aug 25
    ASC 100: SNC Former makes air-conditioners for popular brands in Thailand
    Aug 23
    ASC 100: Thailand's KCE Electronics sees surging demand for car PCB
    Aug 12
    ASC 100: Muramoto Electron makes electronics component and car parts
    Aug 10
    ASC 100: Thailand's SVI expands production in Cambodia
    Aug 10
    ASC 100: Loxley goes from selling rice to making EVs
    Aug 9
    ASC 100: Thai Stanley Electric specializes in making auto bulbs, lighting
    Aug 9
    ASC 100: Thailand's Stark Corporation buys Vietnam cables companies for US$240 million
    Related topic
    Asia
    Asia
    Throughtek
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21
    UCaaS poised to change communications landscape, says Digitimes Research