ASC 100: Forth provides flexible solutions to clients

Forth Corporation, formerly known as Genius Communication System, was established in 1989 and headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand with an initial registered capital of THB1 million (US$30,300).

Forth manufactures PABX systems, PCB, electric devices, telecom devices, electricity meters, GPS systems, LED lighting and others. In 2006, the company officially registered under the name Forth.

Forth's main clients are telecom companies and electronics companies from Thailand and around the world. Forth integrates EMS services and semiconductor distribution so that clients can have flexible solutions.

Forth's electronics department is responsible for designing, processing, and selling materials and components for PCB. Having been a EMS provider for over two decades, Forth has set up online retail stores.

Forth provides quality PCB assembly services, software configuration, new product introduction, product testing and other services.

Forth: Financial results, 3Q20-2Q21 (US$m) 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 Revenue 60 57 61 53 Gross margin 15 14 15 12 Operating profit 9 9 9 7 Net profit after tax 8 7 7 6

Sources: Reuters, compiled by DIGITIMES, August 2021