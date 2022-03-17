Global semiconductor materials market surges 16% in 2021, says SEMI

The global semiconductor materials market grew 15.9% to US$64.3 billion in revenue in 2021, surpassing the previous market high of US$55.5 billion set in 2020, according to SEMI.

Wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials revenues in 2021 totaled US$40.4 billion and US$23.9 billion, respectively, for year-over-year increases of 15.5% and 16.5%. The silicon, wet chemicals, chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP), and photomask segments showed the strongest growth in the wafer fabrication materials market, while packaging materials market growth was largely driven by the organic substrates, leadframes, and bonding wire segments.

"The global semiconductor materials market saw exceptional growth in 2021 on the strength of robust secular demand for chips and the industry's expansion of production capacity," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "All regions registered double-digit or high single-digit growth last year to meet historic demand for electronics as digital transformation continues apace."

For the 12th consecutive year, Taiwan, at US$14.7 billion, was the world's largest consumer of semiconductor materials on the strength of its foundry capacity and advanced packaging base. China registered the strongest absolute year-over-year growth in 2021 to rank second, while Korea remained the third largest consumer of semiconductor materials.

SEMI: Semiconductor materials market by region, 2021 (US$b) 2020 2021 Y/Y Taiwan 12,720 14,711 15.7% China 9,783 11,919 21.9% South Korea 9,119 10,572 15.9% Japan 7,902 8,811 11.5% Rest of World 6,770 7,801 15.2% North America 5,564 6,036 8.5% Europe 3,622 4,414 21.9% Total 55,579 64,273 15.9%

Source: SEMI, compiled by DIGITIMES, March 2022