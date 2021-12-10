中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Semiconductor material distributors see booming sales

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Semiconductor material distributors have enjoyed booming sales arising from robust demand from wafer foundry and IC packaging/testing service providers and consequently, Niching Industrial, Chang Wah Electromaterials, Topco Scientific and Wah Lee Industrial saw growth in November 2021 consolidated revenue and January-November consolidated revenue.

    TSMC, IC substrate makers Kinsus Interconnect Technology, Nan Ya PCB and Unimicron Technology as well as IC packaging/testing service provider ASE Technology Holding have decided on plans to expand production capacities, bringing many business opportunities for semiconductor material distributors.

    Thanks to strong demand for lead frames, heat spreaders, BT substrates, driver IC packaging materials, Niching had consolidated revenues of NT$100.6 million (US$3.6 million) for November increasing 2.78% on month and 4.15% on year and those of NT$1.121 billion for January-November growing 30.51% on year.

    Niching has developed a low-temperature sintering silver paste featuring a high heat-dissipation effect, with the material suitable for use in making wide-band-gap semiconductors such as SiC and GaN, and expects to begin shipments in the first quarter of 2022.

    Distributing IC packaging materials mainly, Chang Wah posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.890 billion for November, rising 2.91% on month and 22.03% on year, and those of NT$18.695 billion for January-November, up 25.39% on year.

    Topco is a sales agent mainly for silicon wafers and photoresists used in wafer foundry. The company saw consolidated revenues of NT$3.764 billion for November increase 0.97% on month and 30.15% on year and those of NT$38.395 billion for January-November rise 16.47% on year.

    Besides large growth in sales revenues from photoresist, electronics-grade chemicals, special gases and CMP (chemical-mechanical polishing) slurry used in wafer foundry, Wah Lee has supplied optical materials for supply chain makers for international vendors of smartphones, tablets and AR/VR devices and expects the sales revenues to grow a great deal in 2022-2023. The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.516 billion for November, increasing 8.56% on month and 19.88% on year, and those of NT$64.424 billion for January-November, rising 19.71% on year.

