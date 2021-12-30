Micron warns of Xi'an lockdown impact on chip manufacturing

The latest COVID-induced lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi'an could disrupt operations at Micron Technology's manufacturing site locally in Xi'an, according to the US memory chip vendor.

Micron said it is in full compliance with the Xi'an Government's city closure, which took effect on December 23, 2021. The city's closure has reduced Micron's team member and contractor workforce at Micron's Xi'an site, resulting in some impact to output levels of its DRAM assembly and test operations there.

"We are working with suppliers operating in this region that face similar challenges," said Micron in a statement. "We are also working with local government officials to identify solutions that will enable us to minimize impact of the situation and maintain operations at the site safely."

Micron continued it is working with its global supply chain including subcontractor partners to help service customers for those DRAM products affected. "We project that these efforts will allow us to meet most of our customer demand, however there may be some near-term delays as we activate our network."

Micron said it will continue to work closely with its customers, suppliers and logistics partners to minimize any impact to delivery schedules.

The COVID-induced lockdown in Xi'an has also threatened to disrupt Samsung's NAND flash production. Samsung said its production in Xi'an remains normal but could be affected if the lockdown prolongs.