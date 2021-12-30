中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 31, 2021
    05:45
    cloudy
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Micron warns of Xi'an lockdown impact on chip manufacturing

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The latest COVID-induced lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi'an could disrupt operations at Micron Technology's manufacturing site locally in Xi'an, according to the US memory chip vendor.

    Micron said it is in full compliance with the Xi'an Government's city closure, which took effect on December 23, 2021. The city's closure has reduced Micron's team member and contractor workforce at Micron's Xi'an site, resulting in some impact to output levels of its DRAM assembly and test operations there.

    "We are working with suppliers operating in this region that face similar challenges," said Micron in a statement. "We are also working with local government officials to identify solutions that will enable us to minimize impact of the situation and maintain operations at the site safely."

    Micron continued it is working with its global supply chain including subcontractor partners to help service customers for those DRAM products affected. "We project that these efforts will allow us to meet most of our customer demand, however there may be some near-term delays as we activate our network."

    Micron said it will continue to work closely with its customers, suppliers and logistics partners to minimize any impact to delivery schedules.

    The COVID-induced lockdown in Xi'an has also threatened to disrupt Samsung's NAND flash production. Samsung said its production in Xi'an remains normal but could be affected if the lockdown prolongs.

    Categories
    Chips + components Memory chips
    Tags
    demand DRAM flash government manufacturing Micron Micron Technology NAND NAND flash region Samsung supply chain workforce
    Related stories
    Dec 30
    DRAM spot prices picking up
    Dec 29
    Samsung warns of supply variables due to tighter lockdown in Xi'an
    Dec 22
    Micron sees AI, 5G and EV drive memory demand growth
    Apr 10, 2020
    Memory vendors give priority to orders for data centers
    Apr 26, 2017
    Micron talks about its integrated global operations
    Related news from other sites
    Chinese city of Xian sees Covid cases rise as it enters third day of lockdown
    Dec 25
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 11:20
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Thursday 30 December 2021
    Merry Electronics reaffirms its commitment to sustainable corporate operations by joining the RE100 Initiative
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    Monday 27 December 2021
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms