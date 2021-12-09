Entegris steps up investment in Taiwan

Entegris, a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, has announced that the company is expanding its total investment in its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Taiwan to approximately US$500 million over the next three years.

The new facility is expected to generate approximately US$500 million in annual revenue when fully operational, Entegris indicated.

Located in Kaohsiung Science Park, Entegris' new facility will total 600,000 square feet (54,000 square meters), up from the originally planned size of 300,000 square feet. Entegris expects to hire approximately 100 new local employees in 2022 - many with engineering backgrounds and manufacturing experience - to add to its existing Taiwan workforce that today consists of over 300 employees. Additional employees are expected to be hired in subsequent years as the site becomes fully operational.

"Entegris is incredibly proud of its 30-year legacy in Taiwan, and we are excited to announce our additional investment in this important market," said Bertrand Loy, Entegris' president and CEO. "This expansion of our manufacturing presence demonstrates our commitment to Taiwan and to supporting the continued growth of Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem."

While the new facility will support all three of the company's divisions, the lead tenant will be Entegris' microcontamination control business. Customer qualifications are expected to take place toward the end of 2022 or early 2023 with the first liquid filtration solutions expected to be sold in the first half of 2023, according to the company.

Entegris also disclosed it is investing approximately US$11 million in its technology center for R&D in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, increasing its size from approximately 2,400 square feet to 5,700 square feet. Engineers at its manufacturing facility in Kaohsiung and the technology center in Hsinchu will collaborate closely with customers to ensure continued alignment and support their evolving needs.

"Innovation and reliability are key to how Entegris brings value to its customers," said Alvin Hsieh, Entegris Taiwan country president. "Growing our capabilities in Taiwan will further position Entegris to respond to customer needs and help strengthen our supply security to key customers as we continue to grow in the region. The expanded investment will also enable us to stay ahead of emerging trends and continue to advance our technology, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and productivity."