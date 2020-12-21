Entegris expands manufacturing facility in Taiwan

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Entegris, a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, has announced it is expanding its manufacturing presence in Taiwan with an investment of approximately US$200 million over the next three to five years.

Located in Southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung Science Park (STSP), the new 27,000 square-meter facility will develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, said the company. These include filters for microcontamination control, gas delivery systems, advanced chemistries, and other Entegris products and services.

Entegris plans to commence construction of the new facility in early 2021 and expects to begin initial operations in late 2021 as it ramps to full production in subsequent phases. The site where the new facility will be located totals approximately 61,700 square meters, which will allow for the expansion of manufacturing capacity, as needed.

As part of the planned expansion, Entegris expects to recruit more than 200 new employees with engineering backgrounds and manufacturing experience to add to its existing Taiwan headcount of approximately 300.

Entegris also plans a significant expansion of its Taiwan Technology Center for R&D on its Hsinchu campus.

"Expanding the company's manufacturing capacity reflects the increased and growing demand for its products and services from leading global manufacturers of semiconductors in Taiwan and the broader Asia Pacific region," said Entegris president and CEO Bertrand Loy.

"Taiwan is a well-established global leader in the semiconductor industry, and with this expanded presence we will be well positioned to be even more responsive to our customers' emerging needs as we work closely with them to accelerate their development cycles and product ramps," Loy continued. "In addition, our closer proximity will strengthen supply security to our customers in the region while supplementing our expansive manufacturing capacity throughout Asia in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and China."