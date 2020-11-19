Entegris licenses RSP and EUV technology to Gudeng

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Entegris has announced it has agreed to settle patent litigation and disputes with Gudeng Precision related to reticle pod technology for both conventional and EUV lithography. The resulting license agreements, the terms of which are confidential, resolve pending legal cases, including the appeal of a judgement against Gudeng that awarded Entegris nearly NT$1 billion (US$35.06 million).

"We will continue to defend our intellectual property rights when necessary to ensure customers' access to our industry-leading products and technologies," said Todd Edlund, Entegris COO.

As semiconductor devices are increasingly engineered at atomic scale dimensions to enable new device architectures and new patterning schemes, EUV lithography has been developed to successfully scale down complex patterns for the most advanced devices. EUV lithography patterns are stored on reflective glass reticles. Entegris said its EUV pods protect reticles during their full life cycle from damaging particles, moisture and breakage.

Entegris in July 2019 disclosed it had filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the IP Court of Taiwan against Gudeng for its unauthorized use of the technology covered in Taiwan Patent No. I-391304.

Earlier in 2019, the Taiwan IP Court ruled that Gudeng infringed Entegris' Taiwan Patent No. I-317967 and awarded Entegris about NT$978 million in damages, plus an order to have all infringing products recalled and destroyed.

Entegris claimed its EUV 1010 reticle pod was the first to be qualified by ASML for use in the NXE:3400B and beyond.