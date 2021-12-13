Will Samsung's reorganization help them take on TSMC, China-based manufacturers?

Samsung Electronics announced the company's reorganization on December 7. In addition to leadership changes, Samsung also merged its consumer electronics (CE) and information and mobile communications (IM) divisions into a new SET division.

The new SET division will integrate the home appliance, mobile phone, communications equipment and image display product lines. Instead of Samsung Electronic's four major divisions competing with each other as it did under the old structure, the reorganization will have the SET, device solutions (DS) in charge of semiconductors and panels, and Harman in charge of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and sound equipment divisions working together.

Sony, Huawei set precedents for consolidating divisions

In the past, Samsung sought to maintain its high operational growth goals through changes in executive positions, implementation of personnel evaluations and a salary system based on ability and performance, and the introduction of speed management. This was the organizational culture Samsung wanted to shape. The recent leadership changes make sense under this culture. On the other hand, Samsung's consolidation of end divisions has sparked interest from outsiders. It seems this move is to seek more product integration, as well as focus resources and other related business synergies.

While Samsung has yet to decide whether to use SET as the name of the new business unit, consolidating divisions is a common strategy for corporate activation and corresponding competition. For example, Sony Mobile's mobile phone business has suffered huge losses in recent years due to high-pressure competition from within the industry. After Sony reorganized and integrated its mobile phone division with the R&D resources and unique product features from its television and camera division, Sony Mobile started turning from loss to profit in the 2020 fiscal year although unit shipments are still declining.

Coincidentally, Huawei's organizational restructuring is ongoing. In response to industry changes and demands, Huawei recently added a cloud computing business group in addition to its three existing business groups of telecommunications, enterprise and network products and solutions. In recent years, Huawei's mobile phone business development has been hindered. They have since adjusted their consumer electronic products business group, raising their smart car solution business unit and putting it under the consumer business management committee.

Therefore, if keeping with the current thinking and executing a more efficient and flexible organizational structure is established as a basic requirement to keep up with market changes, it is easy to see the motivation behind Samsung's consolidation of its existing businesses.

Based on an analysis of Samsung's third-quarter financial report, the DS division has become Samsung's top revenue contributor due to the rise in memory and panel prices. The DS division contributed KRW35.09 trillion (US$28.83 billion) in revenue and KRW11.58 trillion in operating income. The IM division came in second, contributing KRW28.42 trillion, and CE third with KRW14.1 trillion in revenue. The operating income of these two divisions combined only amounted to KRW4.12 trillion, a significant difference from the DS division.

The merging of the CE and IM divisions will not only facilitate more efficient and beneficial internal communications, product R&D and resource allocation but also product cross-marketing and expansion through more highly integrated and serialized products. This will help Samsung reach its goal of improving operating performance.

Samsung faces more challenges as China-based manufacturers rise

While Samsung's reorganization will undoubtedly bring about a new operating environment, Samsung still faces external challenges. Overcoming these challenges will test the vision and management capabilities of its operators.

Strong competition from China-based companies in the panel industry is one of these challenges. Figuring out how to accelerate the expansion of their market share and application share in next-generation quantum dots technology is a top priority. In terms of semiconductors, production expansion competition remains an issue for Samsung.

As for wafer manufacturing and integrated services, although Taiwan-based manufacturers see Samsung as a formidable opponent, Samsung's wafer foundry business still faces several development problems. These include issues such as how to deal with the huge capital expenditure competition of advanced processes, how to accelerate the crossing of process technology thresholds, and how to eliminate customer hesitation over Samsung's development of its own semiconductor foundry business.

Some industry players previously suggested Samsung may consider the development model of Taiwan's semiconductor industry, actively fostering the IC design industry and building an upstream and downstream ecosystem. Doing so would allow Samsung to raise its production capacity outlets and competitiveness. However, this method is not fast enough. Furthermore, competitors such as TSMC have already eroded Samsung's core semiconductor business, such as the development of its next-gen memory core technology and setting up its high-level packaging business. This will also create resource allocation and acceleration problems for Samsung's semiconductor business development.

In terms of Samsung's end product business, home appliances, mobile phones and TVs all need to respond to the cost-effective competitive pressure from China-based brands. At the same time, the maturity and homogeneous nature of the aforementioned products have made it more difficult for companies to use innovative technologies to raise brand differentiation and value.

Lastly, although Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo are less involved in home appliance products, these companies surpass Samsung when it comes to the depth and breadth of the mobile phone IoT ecosystem. Samsung's new organization and new leadership must think of new ideas and ways to respond if it wants to break through these barriers.