Samsung intros new logic solutions to power next-gen automobiles

Samsung Electronics has introduced three automotive chip solutions, the Exynos Auto T5123 for 5G connectivity, the Exynos Auto V7 for comprehensive in-vehicle infotainment systems and the ASIL-B certified S2VPS01 power management IC for the Auto V series.

The Exynos Auto T5123 is a 3GPP Release 15 telematics control unit designed to bring 5G connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode to the next generation of connected cars. It delivers essential information to the vehicle in real-time via high-speed download of up to 5.1Gbps and allows passengers to enjoy a host of new services such as high-definition content streaming and video calls on the go, Samsung said.

To process large amounts of data transmitted and received through the 5G modem, the Exynos Auto T5123 supports a high speed PCIe interface and a low-power high-performance LPDDR4x mobile DRAM. In addition, the unit comes with two Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a built-in GNSS to minimize the use of external ICs and help reduce product development time. The T5123 meets requirements for automotive components and is AEC-Q100 qualified, said the vendor.

The Exynos Auto T5123 is currently in mass production and is delivering 5G-based vehicle communication capabilities for the first time in the industry, the company said.

The Exynos Auto V7 is the newest addition to Samsung's automotive-brand processor lineup and is designed for in-vehicle infotainment systems. The V7 integrates eight 1.5GHz Arm Cortex-A76 CPU cores and 11 Arm Mali G76 GPU cores. The GPU comes in two separate groups, with three cores in the "small" domain for cluster display and AR-HUD, and eight in the "big" domain for central information display (CID) and others, said Samsung. Such physical separation allows the GPU to support multiple systems simultaneously and brings safer operation as it keeps one domain from interfering with another. In addition to its powerful CPU and GPU, the V7 is equipped with an NPU for convenient services such as virtual assistance that can process visual and audio data for face, speech or gesture recognition features.

Samsung indicated its Exynos Auto V7 is being used in Volkswagen's latest In-Car Application-Server (ICAS) 3.1, developed by LG Electronics' VS (Vehicle component Solutions) division, to power their next-generation in-vehicle infotainment system.

The S2VPS01 is a PMIC designed and developed for the Exynos Auto V9 and V7. Samsung said it is its first automotive solution produced under the ISO 26262 functional safety process certification that was acquired in 2019, and it also achieved an ASIL-B certification in 2021.

"With an advanced 5G modem, an AI-enhanced multi-core processor and a market-proven PMIC solution, Samsung is transfusing its expertise in mobile solutions into its automotive lineup and is positioned to expand its presence within the field," said Jaehong Park, executive VP of Samsung's system LSI custom SoC business.