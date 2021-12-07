中文網
    Samsung reshuffles management

    Amy Fan, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES 0

    Samsung management shakeup. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Samsung Electronics has made major changes to its leadership in an internal restructuring to strengthen its business competitiveness, and it will combine its consumer electronics (CE) and IT & mobile (IM) business divisions.

    Jong-Hee Han, head of the company's visual display business, has been promoted as vice-chairman and co-CEO of the newly merged CE and IM divisions, while Samsung president Kyehyun Kyung has been named CEO and will lead the device solutions (DS) division. Kinam Kim, previously head of the DS division, was named CEO of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.

    Industry observers believe that Samsung's major leadership reshuffle will help the company overcome its current obstacles and materialize company vice chairman Jay Y Lee's vision of a new Samsung. The company is expected to announce more leadership changes in the upcoming weeks.

