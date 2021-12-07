Taiwan semiconductor players brace for GaN RF demand boom

With GaN-on-SiC RF components set to gain ground in 5G, satellite communications and national defense applications, Taiwan-based III-V semiconductor players including foundries Win Semiconductors, Visual Photonics Epitaxy (VPEC), Advanced Wireless Semiconductor (AWSC) and Transcom are all gearing up for the upcoming boom, according to industry sources.

Chip vendors including NXP, Microchip, Qorvo, Broadcom, Wolfspeed and Murata are all stepping up development and production of GaN-on-SiC RF components to cash in on the forthcoming take-off of new tech applications for such chips solutions, the sources said.

This will benefit their manufacturing partners in Taiwan, which also include ASE Technology, Tong Hsing Electronic Industries and Chipbond Technology offering SiP process s and high-end testing services, apart from GaN foundry houses Win Semi and AWSC, and epi-wafer supplier VPEC, the sources said.

These semiconductor players in Taiwan are also playing a role in the supply chain of GaN-on-Si power modules adopted by Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi for their handset charging applications, the sources continued.

Win Semi has long been engaged in both GaN-on Si and GaN-on-SiC production, with its revenues from both segments continuing to double on year, the sources indicated. It now mainly sources epi-wafers from VPEC and other local peers, with SiC substrates mainly supplied by US vendors.

Transcom, operating as an IDM, has also made deployments in GaN-on-SiC RF components, and will have a chance to venture its products into defense, aerospace and commercial markets in the near future.

ASE Technology, after tapping into GaN-on-Si power device and module packaging field, is also strengthening its SiP technology for heterogeneous integration of computing chips, GaN-on-SiC devices, and multiple passive components.