NXP to highlight 5G PA modules, Wi-Fi 6E SoCs in 2021
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Dutch chipmaker NXP will step up promotion for its multi-chip power amplifier (PA) modules for 5G small cells and Wi-Fi 6E SoCs in 2021, apart from automotive chips and modules.

NXP has newly announced a new all-in-one PA module based on its latest LDMOS technology offering higher output power, extended frequency coverage and higher efficiency for 5G mmWave small base stations.

In September 2020, the company opened a 6-inch RF GaN fab in Arizona, dedicated to supporting 5G RF PA development in the US, with SiC substrates required for GaN-on-SiC components sourced from US suppliers.

NXP has also launched its first Wi-Fi tri-band SoCs to support 6GHz band that expands spectrum available to Wi-Fi. The new SoCs can boost the performance of in-home mesh networks, streaming high-resolution music and videos, online gaming, video calling, digital downloads, data-heavy web content, and more, said the company.

