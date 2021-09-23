Military applications rising as niche market for GaN-on-SiC RF components, says Transcom

GaAs device and foundry company Transom expects military-use radars and other defense systems to emerge as niche application outlet for GaN-on-SiC RF components and modules including power amplifiers (PA), according to the company's chairman and president Chang Chuan-sheng.

Chang said detection radars and defense systems used by the armed forces will have a chance to mass incorporate GaN RF components and modules in the near future, providing a new blue ocean market for third-generation semiconductors.

He noted that China is gearing up to develop third-generation semiconductors partly to support its military deployments, adding that the US now has an 80% self-sufficiency rate for highly sensitive military defense systems and China 90%, indicating it's a relatively closed market.

Transcom, operating as an IDM with its own 4-inch wafer foundry fab, has been engaged in offering military-use PA devices for over 20 years and is now the only Taiwan-based IDM able to supply GaN-based microwave devices for military applications. It has landed NT$2.5 billion (US$90.25 million) worth of orders from Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, which will be fulfilled in three years, according to industry sources.

The sources said the company has won the majority of compound semiconductor devices procurement projects from Taiwan's military sector due to high reliability and stability of its offerings. Its revenues are equally split between GaAs and GaN products, with its overall gross margins staying at over 50%, the sources added.

Chang said Transcom is designing a spate of 5G mmWave PAs for small cells and low-orbit satellite applications, although it will still take time for the applications to take off. The company has sent sample products to first-tier clients at home and abroad for validations, he added.