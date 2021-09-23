中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Sep 25, 2021
    04:23
    mostly clear
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Military applications rising as niche market for GaN-on-SiC RF components, says Transcom
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Transcom chairman and president Chang Chuan-sheng. Credit: DIGITIMES

    GaAs device and foundry company Transom expects military-use radars and other defense systems to emerge as niche application outlet for GaN-on-SiC RF components and modules including power amplifiers (PA), according to the company's chairman and president Chang Chuan-sheng.

    Chang said detection radars and defense systems used by the armed forces will have a chance to mass incorporate GaN RF components and modules in the near future, providing a new blue ocean market for third-generation semiconductors.

    He noted that China is gearing up to develop third-generation semiconductors partly to support its military deployments, adding that the US now has an 80% self-sufficiency rate for highly sensitive military defense systems and China 90%, indicating it's a relatively closed market.

    Transcom, operating as an IDM with its own 4-inch wafer foundry fab, has been engaged in offering military-use PA devices for over 20 years and is now the only Taiwan-based IDM able to supply GaN-based microwave devices for military applications. It has landed NT$2.5 billion (US$90.25 million) worth of orders from Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, which will be fulfilled in three years, according to industry sources.

    The sources said the company has won the majority of compound semiconductor devices procurement projects from Taiwan's military sector due to high reliability and stability of its offerings. Its revenues are equally split between GaAs and GaN products, with its overall gross margins staying at over 50%, the sources added.

    Chang said Transcom is designing a spate of 5G mmWave PAs for small cells and low-orbit satellite applications, although it will still take time for the applications to take off. The company has sent sample products to first-tier clients at home and abroad for validations, he added.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    5G chairman China component foundry GaAs GaN IDM military mmWave niche president self-sufficiency
    Related stories
    Sep 24
    IDMs step up deployments in GaN, SiC devices
    Apr 7
    III-V IC firms embrace growing PA, RF demand as revenue booster
    Sep 23, 2020
    Transcom to expand factory site in southern Taiwan
    May 8, 2020
    IntelliEPI, Transcom see stable orders for defense-use III-V devices
    Mar 23, 2020
    Transcom developing GaAs-, GaN-based MMICs for 5G mmWave applications
    Mar 2, 2020
    Transcom sees revenues surge on robust GaN PA shipments
    Oct 7, 2019
    Transcom enjoys robust GaAs demand for niche device applications
    Related topics
    5G
    Global supply chain: Internet trends
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Throughtek
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 24, 14:13
    GIGAIPC industrial solutions are emerging across the retail industry
    Friday 24 September 2021
    Digi-Key partners with Siemens to distribute automation and control products
    Friday 24 September 2021
    Chenbro unveils 1U and 2U high performance computing servers for enterprise and cloud applications
    Thursday 23 September 2021
    Chenbro unveils 4U rackable tower server chassis for multi GPGPU applications in AI and machine learning
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments slip in August, says Digitimes Research
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21