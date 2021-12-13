中文網
    Taipei
    Mobile + Telecom

    Samsung shows growth potential after internal restructuring

    Jessica Tsai, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES 0

    Samsung foldable devices. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Samsung Electronics has been the talk of the industry after it announced a major leadership reshuffle and a reorganization of its business divisions to secure technological dominance.

    The South Korean electronics giant announced on December 7 that it will merge its consumer electronics (CE) and IT & mobile (IM) business divisions into a new SET Division, to be led by Jong-hee Han, the head of the Visual Display business.

    Han has played a major role in the company achieving the top position in global TV sales for the 15th consecutive year. With the new role, he is expected to build synergies between different businesses in the SET Division and spearhead the team toward innovation.

    Meanwhile, Kyehyun Kyung, previously CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, has been promoted to oversee the existing device solutions (DS) division.

    Since 2017, Samsung has operated under three sub-divisions with three separate leaders. The latest internal restructuring is meant to simplify the company's structure and create an integration between its smartphone and consumer electronics units.

    The merging of the CE and IM divisions will also enable Samsung to establish more effective strategies for its Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) businesses. Although the company has introduced IoT platform SmartThings and AI voice assistant Bixby, it has yet to build a digital ecosystem as complete as that of Apple.

