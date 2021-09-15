中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 15, 2021
    Kioxia debuts PCIe 4.0 storage class memory SSDs
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: Company

    Kioxia has announced it is sampling its FL6 Series enterprise NVMe SCM SSDs. Featuring Kioxia's SCM solution, XL-FLASH, the dual-port and PCIe 4.0-compliant FL6 Series SSDs bridge the gap between DRAM and TLC-based drives. This makes them well-suited to latency-sensitive use cases such as caching layer, tiering and write logging.

    Based on Kioxia's BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology with 1-bit-per-cell SLC, XL-FLASH SCM brings low latency and high performance to data center and enterprise storage. While volatile memory solutions such as DRAM provide the access speed needed by demanding applications, it comes at a high cost. SCM addresses this by providing high density, lower cost non-volatile flash memory, according to the chip vendor.

    The FL6 Series performs well on low queue depth workloads but its true strengths are revealed as workloads become more demanding and mixed, Kioxia continued. In these environments, FL6 drives deliver reliable quality of service - a critical attribute for a wide variety of latency-sensitive applications.

    "SCM is the next frontier for enterprise storage, and our FL6 Series SSD is designed to cost-effectively fill the gap between DRAM and traditional TLC-based flash SSDs," said Neville Ichhaporia, vice president, SSD marketing and product management, Kioxia America. "For tiered and caching architectures, Kioxia continues to create innovative storage solutions that improve storage latency and system reliability. As one of the world's leading flash memory suppliers, our mature manufacturing processes, proven scalability and time-tested SLC reliability gives FL6 Series customers reliability advantages to create more compelling storage solutions."

