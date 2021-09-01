中文網
    •
    SYNergy ScienTech cautious about 2H21
    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Lithium-ion polymer battery maker SYNergy ScienTech has expressed caution about the second half of this year, particularly the fourth quarter, citing severe component shortages facing its customers.

    Company chairman Xing Xue-kun said demand remains solid in the fourth quarter but order volume and shipments are unpredictable due to component shortages that its customers are facing.

    Industry sources have indicated that shortages might ease during the first quarter of 2022.

    SYNergy said consumer earphones and amplifiers for office use are suddenly faced with components shortages in the second half of the year, while computer peripheral lines are not as badly affected by it. The company, therefore, is expecting lower profit margin in the second half of the year.

    Synergy is proceeding with its production capacity expansions, although somewhat delayed by the pandemic, while expecting demand to go higher. Current capacity utilization has reached maximum. Expansions include production of pouch cells and coin cells.

    SYNergy ScienTech chairman Xing Xue-kun Photo Credit: Shihmin Fu

    SYNergy ScienTech chairman Xing Xue-kun (left)
    Photo: Shihmin Fu, DIGITIMES, August 2021

    Categories
    Alternative energy EV Green energy ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    battery component
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    2021/ 9/14 Asia Venturing
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
