Demand for medical silicone materials, non-contact sensing chips rising

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Demand for silicone materials and non-contact sensing chips has risen significantly in the Taiwan market due to a spike of COVID-19 infections locally, according to industry sources.

Topco Technologies, a Taiwan-based sales agent for silicone materials used for the production of medical masks, non-invasive catheters, and medical electronic adhesives, said the inventory level for such materials has dropped to around one month recently.

A resurgence of confirmed cases in India, Japan, Vietnam and Thailand has also spurred demand for forehead thermometers and ear thermometers in these markets, resulting in a rapid increase in demand for MCU chips, the sources added.

Demand for other non-contact sensors, including infrared thermal sensors, ToF (time of flight) sensors, mmWave radar sensors, and ambient air monitoring sensors, is also gaining momentum, the sources added.

IC distributor WPG Holdings has seen increasing demand for ToF-based anti-pandemic sensor products to enhance precautionary measures such as social distancing, said the company.

Meanwhile, demand for other disease prevention and testing materials, IP cameras, remote study and medical care products is also poised to rise in the wake of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Asia, the sources added