Topco expects car-use silicone to drive growth in 2021

Julian Ho, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Topco Technologies, a Taiwan-based sales agent for silicone materials produced by Japan-based Shin-Etsu Chemical, expects the silicone materials used in automotive components to become the major source of business growth in 2021, according to company chairman Pan Chen-cheng.

Prices for silicone materials have risen 10-20% since the beginning of 2021 and supply was short of demand in the first quarter, Pan said. As demand remains strong, short supply will continue and prices are likely to further rise in the second and third quarters of 2021, Pan noted.

The inventory level for silicone materials is expected to drop from one month at present to below one month and there is little room for price bargaining, Pan indicated, adding that Topco will evaluate whether clients place orders exceeding actual needs.

Among silicone producers, only Shin-Etsu has recently expanded production capacity with investment of JPY110 billion (US$1 billion), with new capacity to come into operation in third-quarter 2021, Pan said.

Topco posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.213 billion (US$78.2 million), gross margin of 20.15%, operating profit of NT$178 million and net profit of NT$139.5 million for first-quarter 2021. Of the revenues, 59% came from China, 35% from Taiwan, 6% from Southeast Asia and other regions.

Topco has reported consolidated revenues of NT$730.8 million for April, decreasing 16.78% sequentially but increasing 10.05% on year. The sequential decrease stemmed from Shin-Etsu suspending production for 20-23 days for annual maintenance in April, which reduced supply for Topco, Pan explained.

Topco has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$4.30 for 2020, accounting for 80.83% of the corresponding net EPS.

Topco chairman Pan Chen-cheng

Photo: Julian Ho, Digitimes, May 2021

¡@