中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Jul 29, 2021
    14:30
    partly cloudy
    34°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    August quotes for small- to mid-size LCD TV panels to slip on month
    21min ago
    China MOSFET suppliers to raise prices in 4Q21
    24min ago
    Unimicron sees ABF substrate capacity fully booked through 2025
    31min ago
    CHPT expects revenue increases through 4Q21
    40min ago
    DRAM, NAND flash contract prices grow modestly in 3Q21
    44min ago
    Unisoc growing smartphone AP market share in China
    Jul 28, 22:16
    Backend houses gearing up shipments for new iPhones
    Jul 28, 21:49
    LandMark obtains considerable orders for VR headsets
    Jul 28, 21:39
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Silicon wafer shipments reach new high in 2Q21, says SEMI
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments climbed to a record high for the second consecutive quarter in the second quarter of 2021, according to SEMI.

    Shipments grew 6% sequentially to 3.534 billion square inches in the second quarter. Shipments were up 12% from the 3.152 billion square inches logged during the same period in 2020, SEMI said.

    "Demand for silicon continues to see strong growth driven by multiple end-applications," said Neil Weaver, chairman for SEMI SMG and VP of product development and applications engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. "The supply of silicon for both 300mm and 200mm applications is tightening as demand continues to outstrip supply."

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing Memory chips
    Tags
    SEMI shipments silicon silicon wafer wafer
    Related stories
    May 5
    GlobalWafers expects silicon wafer demand to stay robust through 2023
    May 4
    Silicon wafer shipments edge higher in 1Q21 to set new record, SEMI reports
    Feb 3
    Global 2020 silicon revenue remains stable with wafer shipments edging up, say SEMI
    Nov 4
    Global silicon wafer shipments slip in 3Q20, says SEMI
    Oct 15
    Global silicon wafer shipments on track for growth
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Asia Venturing, 5PM Aug. 9 SF
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jul 29, 10:30
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    ADLINK helping manufacturers upgrade businesses with private 5G network-enabled smart manufacturing solutions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    O-RAN in uncertain future
    Taiwan suppliers competitive in components, sub-systems in global EV supply chains
    China top-3 OSATs to see combined revenue climb over 20% in 2021, says Digitimes Research