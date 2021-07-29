Silicon wafer shipments reach new high in 2Q21, says SEMI

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments climbed to a record high for the second consecutive quarter in the second quarter of 2021, according to SEMI.

Shipments grew 6% sequentially to 3.534 billion square inches in the second quarter. Shipments were up 12% from the 3.152 billion square inches logged during the same period in 2020, SEMI said.

"Demand for silicon continues to see strong growth driven by multiple end-applications," said Neil Weaver, chairman for SEMI SMG and VP of product development and applications engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. "The supply of silicon for both 300mm and 200mm applications is tightening as demand continues to outstrip supply."