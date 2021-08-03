中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 4, 2021
    12:58
    cloudy
    31°C
    COF substrate, probe card demand stays robust for processing DDI chips
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

    Tape COF substrates and probe cards continue to see robust demand for processing display driver ICs (DDI), which will buoy revenue performance at related suppliers in the third quarter, according to industry sources.

    DDI backend specialists ChipMos Technologies and Chipbond Technology have both raised quotes in the third quarter for testing DDI chips, and local tape COF substrate suppliers including JMC Electronics and Chipbond have all reported strong order momentum for their offerings mainly used in packaging medium-and large-size LCD DDI, TDDI and OLED DDI chips, the sources said.

    JMC, once in the supply chain of tape COF substrates for Huawei handsets, has gradually recovered from shipment shrinkages caused by the China vendor's handset sales falling significantly on US trade sanctions, thanks to a notable surge in shipments to other Chinese vendors who have moved to fill up market shares relinquished by Huawei, the sources said. The company will see COF substrate prices continue to trend upward in the months ahead with better revenue prospects for the second half of the year than the first half, the sources added.

    Chipbond chairman FJ Wu has said recently that good prices for tape COF substrates will be conducive to the operations of its plants in Taiwan, and its newly-invested plant in Hefei, China will reach a capacity utilization of 60% by the end of 2021 before running at full capacity for COF substrates in 2022.

    Meanwhile, Taiwan's leading cantilever probe card (CPC) supplier MPI has seen its delivery lead times extend to eight weeks and is sustaining full capacity utilization to fulfill abundant orders from DDI backend clients. Such probe cards now contribute about 60% of its total revenues.

    Although vertical probe cards (VPC) and MEMS probe cards are now mainstream test interface solutions adopted by leading chipmaking and packaging clients, CPC offerings boast higher price-performance ratios in processing DDI chips and most peripheral chips, the sources said.

