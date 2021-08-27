中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Aug 28, 2021
    02:18
    mostly clear
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Probe card provider MPI to acquire Celadon Systems
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan's leading cantilever probe card maker MPI has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire US-based Celadon Systems, which specializes in ultra-high performance probe cards, for a total of US$10.2 million.

    MPI said its wholly-owned subsidiary MPI America is set to complete the acquisition in early September this year, with the deal expected to advance the company's presence in the wafer test market and help venture its probe cards into academic institutions and research organizations.

    Founded in 1997, Celadon is dedicated to designing and manufacturing advanced probe card solutions and high-performance cables, excelling in parametric test, wafer level reliability, cryogenic applications and high-power probe cards for the semiconductor industry.

    MPI America CEO Rob Carter said in a joint statement issued by both parties that his company is honored to include Celadon prowess to the MPI offering, and through the complementary integration of technologies and talent, MPI will be able to optimize its test solutions and services to create more value for their combined clientele.

    Celadon CEO Karen Armendariz noted that the deal is an ideal integration of core competence and products of both parties, and will bring forward the complete solutions expected by customers.

    MPI has been gaining from robust demand for display driver ICs since the beginning of 2021, with its delivery lead times already extending to over eight weeks. The company is expected to maintain its overall gross margin rate at over 40% throughout the year and expects to see its new high-end offerings start to contribute revenues in 2022, according to industry sources.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    acquisition gross margin high-power MJC Probe MPI probe card semiconductor US
    Companies
    MPI Corporation
    Related stories
    Aug 3
    COF substrate, probe card demand stays robust for processing DDI chips
    Apr 29
    CHPT expects probe card demand to ramp up starting 2Q21
    Apr 1
    CHPT lands major probe card orders for MediaTek 5G SoCs
    Jan 12
    Probe cards in tight supply for driver ICs
    Jan 11, 2019
    Probe card provider MPI sees revenues rebound in 4Q18
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 27, 08:33
    SilTerra unveils new technology for automotive application ICs
    Thursday 26 August 2021
    Preserving the beauty of Lugang Mazu Temple through digital technology, Getac captures beauty of historical monuments and artifacts
    Thursday 26 August 2021
    New DTS Play-Fi home theater technology first to provide wireless surround sound experience directly from Wi-Fi-enabled TVs
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – July 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July