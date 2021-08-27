Probe card provider MPI to acquire Celadon Systems

Taiwan's leading cantilever probe card maker MPI has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire US-based Celadon Systems, which specializes in ultra-high performance probe cards, for a total of US$10.2 million.

MPI said its wholly-owned subsidiary MPI America is set to complete the acquisition in early September this year, with the deal expected to advance the company's presence in the wafer test market and help venture its probe cards into academic institutions and research organizations.

Founded in 1997, Celadon is dedicated to designing and manufacturing advanced probe card solutions and high-performance cables, excelling in parametric test, wafer level reliability, cryogenic applications and high-power probe cards for the semiconductor industry.

MPI America CEO Rob Carter said in a joint statement issued by both parties that his company is honored to include Celadon prowess to the MPI offering, and through the complementary integration of technologies and talent, MPI will be able to optimize its test solutions and services to create more value for their combined clientele.

Celadon CEO Karen Armendariz noted that the deal is an ideal integration of core competence and products of both parties, and will bring forward the complete solutions expected by customers.

MPI has been gaining from robust demand for display driver ICs since the beginning of 2021, with its delivery lead times already extending to over eight weeks. The company is expected to maintain its overall gross margin rate at over 40% throughout the year and expects to see its new high-end offerings start to contribute revenues in 2022, according to industry sources.