    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 24, 2022
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Tape COF substrate makers conservative about 2H22 prospects

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Taiwan's tape COF substrate suppliers JMC Electronics and Chipbond Technology are highly conservative about their business prospects for the second half of 2022 due mainly to sluggish TV sales denting demand for large-size display driver ICs (DDI) and related backend services, according to DDI supply chain sources.

    DDI vendors including Novatek Microelectronics, FocalTech Systems, Fitipower Integrated Technology, Raydium Semiconductor, and Himax Technologies continue to digest their inventories, especially large-size DDIs for TV, notebooks, and monitors, and their DDI sales for the segments are estimated to fall by double digits in the third quarter, the sources said.

    The vendors have slowed down taking shipments from DDI backend houses ChipMos Technologies and Chipbond, who see their warehouses packed with semi-finished DDI wafers, significantly dragging down demand for tape COF substrates needed to process the chips, the sources continued,

    JMC has estimated the ongoing wave of market downturn will last through the end of the year. Its January-July revenues slipped 19.9% on year to NT$1.452 billion (US$48.40 million), with July sales alone plunging 37.1% sequentially and 55.9% annually reaching NT$124 million, indicating a weak peak season for the third quarter.

    Chipbond's revenues declined 13.76% on month and 22.7% on year to NT$1.826 billion in July, marking the fourth consecutive month registering both sequential and annual falls. Despite poor tape COF substrate sales and DDI backend business, the company has enjoyed stable backend performance in non-DDI products such as RF and PA chips, and therefore its January-July sales slipped only 3.5% on year to NT$15.20 billion.

    Supply chain sources said downstream clients could have a chance to resume DDI shipment pull-ins starting in the mid-fourth quarter, as the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 may stoke demand for midrange and high-tier TVs.

    Categories
    Chips + components Display panel Display system Displays + photonics Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    2022 business Chipbond ChipMOS COF DDI demand electronics Fitipower Integrated Technology FocalTech Systems Himax materials Novatek packaging Raydium Semiconductor substrate supply chain TV TV sales
    Companies
    Chipbond Technology ChipMOS Technologies FocalTech Systems Novatek Microelectronics
