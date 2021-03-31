Tape COF substrate supply to become tight for processing OLED DDI

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

The supply of tape COF substrates is expected to fall short of demand in 2021, due to growing COF packaging demand for OLED display driver ICs (DDI) , according to industry sources.

Chinese handset vendors Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have turned to COF-processed OLED DDIs, the sources said, and over 50% of OLED DDI chips are expected to adopt COF technology in 2021, significantly adding shipment momentum for Taiwan's tape COF substrate suppliers JMC Electronics and Chipbond Technology, the sources said.

COF technology can process different sizes of DDIs for handsets, notebooks and TVs, and strong demand from terminal markets have enabled backend houses to sustain full capacity utilization while also ramping up shipments of tape COF substrates from suppliers, the sources continued.

Relatively mature COF packaging technology has become top choice for processing both LCD and OLED DDI modules at backend houses despite higher unit cost than COP technology, the sources said, reasoning that poor yield rates for COP process may undermine the entire DDI modules, pushing up their overall costs as a result.