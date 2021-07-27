中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Jul 27, 2021
    13:34
    partly cloudy
    36°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Compal, Arcadyan to brace for coronavirus impact in Vietnam
    1h 14min ago
    Supply constraints of memory controller ICs to remain in 2022
    1h 25min ago
    AMOLED panels make significant headway in notebook, tablet segments
    1h 28min ago
    New TSMC fab in Germany could work closely with local car supply chain
    1h 28min ago
    Taiwan compound semiconductor output value surges 26% in 1H21
    Jul 26, 21:24
    Holtek expects revenue growth through 4Q21
    Jul 26, 21:19
    Yageo optimistic about 3Q21
    Jul 26, 21:04
    Realtek expects chip shortage to continue until 2022
    Jul 26, 21:04
    Lead times at TI still long, sources say
    Jul 26, 21:03
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Intel unveils technology roadmap to power products through 2025 and beyond
    Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Intel has revealed the roadmap of its process and packaging innovations that will power the next wave of products through 2025 and beyond.

    Intel announced its two breakthrough process technologies. RibbonFET is Intel's implementation of a gate-all-around transistor, and will be the company's first new transistor architecture since it pioneered FinFET in 2011. PowerVia is Intel's industry-first implementation of backside power delivery, optimizing signal transmission by eliminating the need for power routing on the front side of the wafer.

    Besides, Intel introduced a new naming structure for its process nodes, creating a clear and consistent framework to give customers a more accurate view of process nodes across the industry. This clarity is more important than ever with the launch of Intel Foundry Services, the company noted.

    The Intel 7 is the new name of an enhanced version of Intel's 10nm SuperFin process, with the former delivering an approximately 10% to 15% performance-per-watt increase versus the latter. Intel 7 will be featured in products such as Alder Lake for client in 2021 and Sapphire Rapids for the data center, which is expected to be in production in the first quarter of 2022.

    Intel 4, formally known as Intel's 7nm process, fully embraces EUV lithography to print small features using ultra-short wavelength light. With an approximately 20% performance-per-watt increase, along with area improvements, Intel 4 will be ready for production in the second half of 2022 for products shipping in 2023, including Meteor Lake for client and Granite Rapids for the data center.

    Intel 3 leverages further FinFET optimizations and increased EUV to deliver an approximately 18% performance-per-watt increase over Intel 4, along with additional area improvements. Intel 3 will be ready to begin manufacturing products in the second half of 2023.

    Intel also introduced Intel 20A, which ushers in the angstrom era with RibbonFET and PowerVia. The process, which is expected to ramp in 2024, has attracted orders from Qualcomm.

    Beyond Intel 20A, Intel 18A is already in development for early 2025 with refinements to RibbonFET that will deliver another major jump in transistor performance, the company indicated. Intel is also working to define, build and deploy next-generation High NA EUV, and expects to receive the first production tool in the industry. Intel said it is partnering closely with ASML to assure the success of this industry breakthrough beyond the current generation of EUV.

    "We led the transition to strained silicon at 90nm, to high-k metal gates at 45nm and to FinFET at 22nm. Intel 20A will be another watershed moment in process technology with two groundbreaking innovations: RibbonFET and PowerVia," said Ann Kelleher, company senior VP and GM of technology development.

    In addition, Intel reiterated its continued leadership in advanced 3D packaging innovations with Foveros Omni and Foveros Direct. Foveros Omni allows die disaggregation, mixing multiple top die tiles with multiple base tiles across mixed fab nodes, and is expected to be ready for volume manufacturing in 2023. Foveros Direct is complementary to Foveros Omni and is also expected to be ready in 2023. Foveros Direct moves to direct copper-to-copper bonding for low-resistance interconnects and blurs the boundary between where the wafer ends and where the package begins. Foveros Direct enables sub-10-micron bump pitches, providing an order of magnitude increase in the interconnect density for 3D stacking.

    "The innovations unveiled today will not only enable Intel's product roadmap; they will also be critical for our foundry customers," said company CEO Pat Gelsinger. "The interest in IFS has been strong and I'm thrilled that today we announced our first two major customers."

    AWS will be another customers of IFS adopting Intel's advanced packaging solutions. With Intel's new IDM 2.0 strategy, packaging is becoming even more important to realizing the benefits of Moore's Law, according to Gelsinger.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    2011 22nm 3D 45nm 90nm ASML AWS CEO EUV fab FinFET foundry high-k IDM innovations Intel Intel 3 Intel 4 lithography manufacturing packaging Qualcomm roadmap Sapphire silicon wafer
    Related stories
    Jul 20
    Is Intel eyeing global automotive IC foundry leadership?
    Jul 16
    Is GF a good buy for Intel?
    Jul 14
    Intel seeks to regain advanced manufacturing lead
    Jul 8
    TSMC dossier (1): 3 pillars to foundry's competitiveness - process technology, customer relationship and industry ecosystem
    Mar 24
    Intel announces US$20 billion fab expansion plans in foundry revamp
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jul 23, 10:33
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    ADLINK helping manufacturers upgrade businesses with private 5G network-enabled smart manufacturing solutions
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    Coretronic leverages strengths to enable smart manufacturing
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China top-3 OSATs to see combined revenue climb over 20% in 2021, says Digitimes Research
    Google, VW, Toyota keen to develop car operating systems
    Bluetooth LBS apps getting popularity for COVID tracking, says Digitimes Research