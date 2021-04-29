Unimicron to relocate Kunshan PCB plant

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Unimicron Technology has obtained funds from the local government in Kunshan, China for relocating its manufacturing operations locally out of environmental concerns, and will have the relocated site switch its focus to the manufacture of high-end products, according to the Taiwan-based PCB and IC substrate maker.

Unimicron said it will completely terminate manufacturing operations, mainly for traditional PCBs, at its existing Kunshan site by the end of 2023 and return land use right to the local government. And production of traditional PCBs will be switched to its plant in China's Huanshi, Hubei province.

The company's subsidiary in Kunshan plans to set up a new plant in Kunshan New and High-tech Industrial Development Zone at total cost of NT$11.15 billion (US$398.21 million) for producing high-end products including HDI, SLP (substrate-like PCB) offerings and IC substrates.

The planned new Kunshan plant will be constructed in two stages, with the first-stage facility to be ready for commercial production of HDI and SLP boards in April 2023, and the second stage to be completed for manufacturing IC substrates in June 2026, according to company sources.

The Chinese government has been offering incentives to solicit PCB makers from abroad to set up high-end IC substrate production lines, particularly for ABF substrates in the country. Taiwan's Nan Ya PCB has established an ABF substrate in China, which is set to start volume production later in the second quarter of 2021, and Austria's AT&S is also expanding its ABF production capacity there.