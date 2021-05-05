EISO expects to run at full capacity throughout 2021

Jay Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

PCB and LED bicycle light maker EISO Enterprise has seen shipments rising and judging from order visibility expects full capacity utilization to remain until year-end 2021 at least, according to company chairman Chien Jung-kun.

Demand for PCBs used in industrial computers, communication/networking equipment, industrial equipment, medical devices and cars has rebounded a great deal after the Lunar New Year holidays in February, Chien said, adding demand for LED bicycle lights in the US and Europe remains strong.

EISO posted consolidated revenues of NT$328 million (US$11.5 million), gross margin of 23.58%, operating profit of NT$42.5 million, and net profit of NT$30.6 million for first-quarter 2021. PCBs accounted for 68% of the revenues and bicycle lights 32%.

EISO recently has introduced own-brand Dosun electric bicycles (e-bikes) in the Taiwan market, with the initial batch of 300 units sold out. The second-batch shipments will begin in second-half 2021. EISO expects to sell 1,000-2,000 e-bikes in 2021 and will begin to tap the US and Europe markets in the fourth quarter.

EISO will invest nearly NT$100 million to upgrade production equipment and improve manufacturing for PCBs and SMT process for bicycle lights in 2021.