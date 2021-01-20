CHPT, WinWay land major test interface orders for 5G handset SoCs

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IC test solutions providers Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) and WinWay Technology have both obtained major orders for MediaTek's new-generation 5G SoC chips slated for launch this year, according to industry sources.

CHPT has landed almost all orders for wafer probe cards for 6nm and 5nm 5G handset SoCs to be launched by MediaTek in 2021 and early 2022, respectively, while WinWay has secured the bulk of orders for sockets needed to support final test of the chip solutions, the sources said.

Both CHPT and WinWay declined to comment on any specific clients and orders.

Besides 5G handset SoCs, MediaTek is also keenly developing ASICs for networking, cloud and HPC applications, and is expected to cooperate with CHPT, WinWay, JG Microtech and Keystone Microtech to work out chip probe cards, sockets and other test interface solutions needed during the R&D and engineering validation periods, the sources said.

After the new ASICs enter volume production, the sources continued, MediaTek is expected to ask its backend partners including ASE, King Yuan Electronics and Sigurd Microelectronics to directly source test solutions from the interface specialists.