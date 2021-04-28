Component shortages drag down Taiwan TV shipments in 1Q21, says Digitimes Research

Mars Chang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Taiwan-based makers shipped only 6.26 million LCD TVs globally in the first quarter of 2021, down 34.2% sequentially, due mainly to shortages of panels, display driver ICs and SoC chips, Digitimes Research has found.

For the second quarter of 2021, TV shipments by Taiwanese makers are likely to slide by 8.3% sequentially and 8.6% on year as the tight supply of crucial components and materials is not to ease, and the shipment momentum will remain weak amid seasonal factors.

Looking back at the first quarter, the ratio of Taiwan's TV shipments to the North American market fell to 40.6% from 49.5% seen a quarter earlier, and that for the Europe-bound shipments increased slightly, Digitimes Research said.

TPV Technology, Foxconn Technology, Amtran Technology and Innolux were the top-four Taiwanese TV suppliers in the first quarter.

Shipments of over 50-inch TVs accounted for 45.1% of Taiwan's total TV shipments in the first quarter, and the ratio for those sized 32- to 39-inch dropped to 23.7% from 28%. Meanwhile, the proportion of 4K models declined to 47.7% in the quarter.