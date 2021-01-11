AUO, Innolux see January revenues on growth track

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's top-two LCD panel makers, AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux, are set to see their shipments and revenues continue moving upward in January havign seen their correspondent figures shoot up in the previous month.

Rising panel prices driven by short supply of panels and related materials such as glass substrates and key components such as display driver ICs will play a key role boosting their growths, according to industry sources.

Quotes for TV panels are likely to hike 3-5% in January, while mainstream 23.8- and 27-inch IT panels for monitor applications will rise US$2-2.50, and notebook panels will move up by US$1, said the sources, citing the booming stay-at-home economy.

AUO's December revenues of NT$28.86 billion (US$1.03 billion) were up by 11.2% on month and 39.3% on year, with full-year 2020 consolidated revenues totaling NT$271.0 billion, up by 0.8% annually.

AUO saw its large-size panel shipments increase 8.1% on month to 11.69 million units, and small- to medium-size panel shipments edged down 6.6% to 8.73 million units.

Innolux posted revenues of NT$2.7 billion for December, up 3.5% on month and 22.4% on year, and consolidated revenues for all of 2020 increased 7.1% on year to NT$269.9 billion.

Its large-size panel shipments came to 13.07 million units in December, up 8.1% sequentially. Shipments of small- to medium-size models totaled 31.01 million units, up 13.8% on month.

For all of 2020, Innolux shipped 133.7 million large-size panels, up 9% from a year earlier. Shipments of small- to medium-size ones reached 291.7 million units, up 13.6% on year.