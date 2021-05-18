Rising TV prices to affect demand in 2H21

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

With TV prices continuing rising, the global TV market and related supply chains will face more pressure in the second half of 2021, according to industry sources.

The increases in TV prices have been reflecting rising panel prices since June 2020, said the sources.

Quotes for 32-inch panels have moved up 150%, those for 43- 50- and 55-inch models have more than doubled, and those for 65- and 75-inch ones have gained 30-60%, indicated the sources.

The sharp increases in panel prices have brought operating pressures for TV ODMs and resulted in heavy losses for TV vendors, said the sources.

Most brand vendors have raised their retail prices to pass the increased costs on to consumers, while also accelerating the production toward large-size TV models to maintain profitability.

Chinese TV brands have raised the quotes of their domestic prices by more than 30% on average since the third quarter of 2020, said the sources, adding that Chinese vendors have also hiked their prices for overseas shipments since the first quarter of 2021 depending on different market conditions.

The price increases will eventually affect demand for TVs in the end market in the second half of 2021, said the observers, adding TV vendors should refocus their competition, enhance the value of their products.

The way people live, work and study will change significantly in the post-pandemic era, commented the sources. TV may no longer serve just a TV, but can be upgraded into an integrated hub device supporting social, gaming and entertainment activities, while connecting with other IoT devices that enable the creation of new lifestyles, they said.